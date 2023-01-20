Bursa Malaysia ends higher on late buying, CI breaches 1,500 key level

KUALA LUMPUR: Late buying in telecommunications and media as well as financial services counters lifted Bursa Malaysia to end at its intraday high Friday, breaking the 1,500 psychological level last seen in November last year, said a dealer.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) last touched the 1,500 level at the close of trading on Nov 24, 2022 at 1,501.88.

At 5 pm today, the benchmark FBM KLCI gained 4.11 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 1,500.33 from yesterday’s closing of 1,496.22.

The market bellwether opened 0.66 of-a-point better at 1,496.88 and hit the lowest of 1,495.80 at the midday break.

Market breadth was positive with gainers surpassing losers 501 to 304, while 428 counters were unchanged, 959 untraded, and 10 others suspended.

Turnover slipped to 2.34 billion units worth RM1.71 billion against Thursday’s 2.50 billion units worth RM1.90 billion.

Maxis and CIMB were the top two gainers among the FBM KLCI constituents, climbing 12 sen and 8.0 sen to RM4.10 and RM5.77 respectively, contributing a combined 2.99 points to the gains in the index.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the FBM KLCI closed marginally higher in tandem with the strong regional performance.

“Regionally, key indices showed some resilience despite a selloff on Wall Street overnight. China and Hong Kong stocks have picked up strength as the People’s Bank of China kept its monetary policy unchanged.

“We see the reopening of China’s economy and border to have a positive economic impact on regional economies and attract US dollar investments into the region as global investors are concerned about the value of the US equities and dollar,” he told Bernama.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index increased 1.82 per cent to 22,044.65, China’s SSE Composite Index rose 0.76 per cent to 3,264.81, and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.63 per cent to 2,395.26, Singapore’s Straits Times Index went up 0.54 per cent to 3,293.71, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.56 per cent to 26,553.53.

At home, heavyweights Maybank, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were all flat at RM8.80, RM4.29 and RM8.50, respectively, while TNB slipped 5.0 sen to RM9.45, and IHH Healthcare fell 2.0 sen to RM5.97.

As for the actives, Velesto Energy and Reach Energy eased half-a-sen each to 20 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively, TA Win was flat at 6.0 sen, Scope Industries added 1.0 sen to 22 sen, while Coraza surged 10.5 sen to 91.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved to 26.78 points to 10,842.48, the FBMT 100 Index perked up 29.51 points to 10,533.78 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 26.70 points better at 11,093.62.

The FBM 70 Index was 40.67 points higher at 13,506.65 while the FBM ACE Index soared 107.08 points to 5,556.08.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index rose 5.84 points to 845.81, the Technology Index climbed 0.38 of-a-point to 67.40, and the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 0.52 of-a-point to 188.36. The Financial Services Index added 53.12 points to 16,535.13 and the Plantation Index increased 55.84 points to 6,881.42.

The Main Market volume fell to 1.34 billion shares worth RM1.29 billion compared with Thursday’s 1.50 billion shares worth RM1.50 billion.

Warrants turnover expanded to 324.02 million units worth RM66.01 million from 309.43 million units worth RM59.60 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume declined to 666.29 million shares worth RM356.44 million from 683.96 million shares worth RM336.61 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 165.40 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (421.52 million); construction (52.16 million); technology (129.28 million); SPAC (nil), financial services (57.76 million); property (50.93 million); plantation (39.47 million); REITs (11.95 million), closed/fund (30,000); energy (317.17 million); healthcare (47.75 million); telecommunications and media (24.01 million); transportation and logistics (15.48 million); and utilities (11.38 million). - Bernama