Bursa Malaysia ends in the red

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended in negative territory as losses in selected heavyweights dragged the local index lower, in line with the bearish performance of regional bourses.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 5.1 points lower at 1,650.56 from yesterday’s 1,655.66.

After opening 21.25 points weaker at 1,634.41, the index moved between 1,630.95 and 1,651.63 throughout the day.

A dealer said buying sentiment was hampered following the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise the interest rate by 25 basis points and plans to continue reducing the size of its balance sheet at the current pace of US$50 billion per month.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index fell 0.52% to 3,042.69, the Jakarta Composite Index declined 0.42% to 6,150.09 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.94% lower at 25,623.52.

Market breadth on Bursa Malaysia was negative with 431 losers and 291 gainers, while 433 counters remained unchanged, 751 untraded and 44 others suspended.

Total volume increased to 2.00 billion units worth RM1.58 billion from 1.87 billion units worth RM1.89 billion on Wednesday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell three sen to RM9.30, Public Bank was flat at RM24.66, Tenaga decreased two sen to RM12.82 but Petronas Chemicals added eight sen to RM9.21.

Of actives, Sumatec and Sapura Energy shed half-a-sen each to one sen and 29 sen respectively, Bumi Armada was flat at 15 sen and VS Industry lost 1.5 sen to 69.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 26.47 points lower at 11,263.33, the FBMT 100 Index lost 22.45 points to 11,181.36, the FBM 70 increased 13.07 points to 12,805.49, the FBM Emas Syariah Index was 32.84 points weaker at 11,126.49 and the FBM Ace Index decreased 55.41 points to 4,191.66.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 53.90 points to 17,135.31, the Plantation Index declined 45.66 points to 6,590.99 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.44 point to 165.41.

Main Market volume rose to 1.43 billion units worth RM1.48 billion from 1.40 billion shares worth RM1.80 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover increased to 377.62 million units worth RM81.76 million from 283.73 million units worth RM60.64 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market was higher at 191.79 million shares worth RM22.97 million from 185.33 million shares worth RM24.90 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 193.49 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (299.47 million), construction (70.68 million), technology (132.55 million), SPAC (20,000), financial services (23.96 million), property (97.60 million), plantations (34.13 million), REITs (6.46 million), closed/fund (6,100), energy (423.43 million), healthcare (29.77 million), telecommunication and media (47.20 million), transportation and logistics (58.93 million), and utilities (12.43 million).

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM162.46 per gramme, down eight sen from RM162.54 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama