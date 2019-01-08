Bursa Malaysia ends lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia closed lower today, weighed down by selling activities in heavyweights, particularly glove manufacturers such as Top Glove and Hartalega, said an analyst.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,672.76, down 6.41 points versus Monday’s close of 1,679.17.

The barometer index moved between 1,670.67 and 1,686.37 throughout the day, after opening 6.55 points higher at 1,685.72.

Market breadth was negative with losers outnumbering gainers 404 to 366 while 378 counters traded unchanged, 719 were untraded and 22 others were suspended.

Total volume was lower at 2.31 billion shares worth RM2.03 billion from 2.50 billion shares, valued at RM1.92 billion, on Monday.

Hartalega fell 60 sen or 10.4 per cent to RM5.15 while Top Glove declined 27 sen or 5.1 per cent to RM5.03.

Inter-Pacific Securities Sdn Bhd head of research Pong Teng Siew said the recent appreciation of the ringgit had been a dampener effect for export-oriented companies such as the glove manufacturers.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB added one sen each to RM9.47 and RM5.65, respectively, Petronas Chemicals rose six sen to RM8.99, IHH Healthcare advanced seven sen to RM5.63, Hong Leong Bank jumped 10 sen to RM20.70 and Public Bank shed four sen to RM24.66.

Of actives, ACE market debutant Gagasan Nadi Cerga edged up half-a-sen to 30.5 sen, Sapura Energy improved one sen to 29.5 sen, Berjaya Corp expanded 2.5 sen to 31.5 sen, Bumi Armada was flat at 15 sen and AirAsia X slipped 1.5 sen to 29 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 38.05 points to 11,461.17, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 41.08 points to 11,359.27 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 80.82 points to 11,359.02.

The FBM Ace Index shed 20.44 points to 4,374.18 and the FBM 70 slipped 37.37 points to 13,130.78.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.73 of-a-point to 165.14, the Finance Index eased 14.19 points to 17,345.37 while the Plantation Index slipped 4.47 points to 6,944.12.

Main Market volume decreased to 1.65 billion shares, worth RM1.89 billion, versus 1.72 billion shares valued at RM1.77 billion yesterday.

Warrants’ turnover eased to 300.21 million units, valued at RM58.30 million, from 356.58 million units worth RM70.45 million.

Volume on the ACE Market slid to 358.52 million shares valued at RM78.19 million against Monday’s 427.01 million shares worth RM79.54 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 281.12 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (404.22 million), construction (100.0 million), technology (166.64 million), SPAC (287,200), financial services (38.56 million), property (77.15 million), plantations (21.38 million), REITs (8.0 million), closed/fund (1,000), energy (375.40 million), healthcare (70.95 million), telecommunications and media (25.88 million), transportation and logistics (63.19 million), and utilities (15.32 million).

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM164.38 per gramme, down 77 sen from RM165.15 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama