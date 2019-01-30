Bursa Malaysia ends lower on continued selling

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended lower for the third straight day today on continued selling in most index-linked stocks on weak buying sentiment amid a mixed regional performance, dealers said.

At 5 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended Wednesday’s trading at 1,684.11, down 0.37 per cent or 6.30 points, from Tuesday’s close of 1,690.41.

The barometer index moved between 1,681.57 and 1,691.23 throughout the day, after opening 0.72 of-a-point lower at 1,689.69.

Market breadth was negative with 424 losers and 320 gainers, with 371 counters unchanged, 810 untraded and 102 others suspended.

Total volume fell to 1.91 billion shares valued at RM1.73 billion, from Tuesday’s 2.23 billion shares worth RM2.03 billion.

Inter-Pacific Securities Sdn Bhd head of research Pong Teng Siew said the lacklustre performance of Bursa Malaysia today was tightly linked to external factors mainly from the United States.

“The US Federal Reserve has run off a few billion dollars worth of mortgage-backed securities off their balance sheet, and this will force markets to feel the impact of monetary tightening, which is likely to also affect other global markets including Malaysia,“ he told Bernama.

He also said lower earnings announced by some listed companies today including Bursa Malaysia Bhd, Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd and Westports Holdings Bhd were also not providing a fillip to the local bourse.

“This is not a good start for the year but we hope that there will be a change in mood in the companies’ seasonal results as the previous results were even more disappointing.

“In the near term, we see that the FBM KLCI may move in a range bound mode as the price-earnings ratio valuation is currently trapped in a narrow range, where whenever the index hits the ceiling level, it fails to breach it and is likely to come down and fluctuates,“ said Pong.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost nine sen to RM9.60, Public Bank rose two sen to RM24.82, TNB fell 36 sen to RM13.14, Petronas Chemicals lost 12 sen to RM8.33 and CIMB slid one sen to RM5.66.

Of actives, Sapura Energy was flat at 27 sen, Bumi Armada shed half-a-sen to 20.5 sen and Iris eased half-a-sen to 13 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 45.58 points easier at 11,657.12, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 47.75 points to 11,543.31 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 55.71 points to 11,536.00.

The FBM 70 slid 75.99 points to 13,790.81 but the FBM Ace Index improved 14.73 points to 4,376.10.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 57.63 points to 17,564.19, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.56 points to 159.96 and the Plantation Index dipped 15.33 points to 7,248.48.

Main Market volume slipped to 1.32 billion shares valued at RM1.61 billion, against Tuesday’s 1.58 billion shares worth RM1.92 billion.

Warrants turnover narrowed to 333.37 million units worth RM70.65 million, against 360.67 million units valued at RM73.36 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 257.94 million shares valued at RM43.57 million, compared with 279.63 million shares worth RM33.51 million recorded on Tuesday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 244.53 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (194.10 million), construction (93.29 million), technology (112.73 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (34.96 million), property (54.35 million), plantations (22.10 million), REITs (16.09 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (434.98 million), healthcare (30.61 million), telecommunications and media (31.67 million), transportation and logistics (38.53 million), and utilities (17.34 million).

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM167.61 per gramme, up 93 sen from RM166.68 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama