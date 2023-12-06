Bursa Malaysia expands ‘approved securities’ criteria to boost market vibrancy

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has expanded its criteria for Approved Securities by reducing the daily market capitalisation

requirement from RM500 million to RM200 million, effective yesterday.

The revision is part of Bursa Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to fostering a dynamic and vibrant market, by offering market participants a broader selection of Approved Securities aimed at meeting investors’ evolving needs. Approved Securities are securities that have met the criteria prescribed by the Exchange and may be utilised for purposes of securities borrowing and lending, and short selling.

The expansion of Approved Securities will provide greater ability for investors to manage their portfolios and boost vibrancy in securities borrowing and lending activities, an important component of a well-functioning capital market.

“By broadening access and choice for investors, we are solidifying our commitment to improving market efficiency,” said Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

“As a maturing market, it is vital that we offer a marketplace with robust facilities to cater to the differing needs of investors, while remaining focused on ensuring a vibrant, fair and orderly market.”

The List of Approved Securities is available on the Bursa Malaysia website.