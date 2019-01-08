Bursa Malaysia expands trading features to enhance equity market environment

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has expanded its trading features to enable investors to execute a greater variety of trading strategies and navigate more efficiently through the equity market environment.

“The introduction of these new and revised trade execution options is expected to empower investors towards enhancements in their trading strategies and help promote a more profitable and sustainable trading in the equities market,” said Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan in a statement.

Going forward, Tajuddin said that the exchange will continue to provide investors with greater choice and more efficient means to implement their trading ideas which will also allow them to better manage risk and capture new opportunities in the market.