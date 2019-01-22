Bursa Malaysia extends gains in early trade

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia extended last week gains to trade higher in early session today, supported by continued buying interest in the selected heavyweight counters, dealer said.

At 9.40am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.03 points higher at 1,695.25, from Friday’s close of 1,692.22 after opening 6.66 points better at 1,698.88.

Market breadth was positive, as gainers continued to outnumber losers 283 to 188, while 267 counters were unchanged, 1,163 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 715.10 million shares worth RM254.92 million.

In a research note today, Maybank IB Research believed the FBM KLCI to range between 1,680 and 1,710 points today with the downside supports located at 1,658 and 1,644 points.

“Domestic sentiment continues to improve with Malaysia equities set to trade higher this week taking a boost from the stronger oil price and continuing recovery in overnight US market,” it said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slipped six sen to RM9.46, Public Bank went down 10 sen to RM24.70, TNB declined two sen to RM13.66 while Petronas Chemicals rose four sen to RM8.64.

Of actives, Bumi Armada perked 1.5 sen to 23.5 sen, Orion IXL rose one sen to 15.5 sen, KNM Group earned half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, while Sapura Energy and Nexgram were flat at 28.5 sen and two sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 25.66 points better at 11,730.02, the FBMT 100 Index increased 25.92 points to 11,609.91, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 56.19 points to 11,683.92, the FBM 70 bagged 52.27 points to 13,829.83 and the FBM Ace Index improved 16.22 points to 4,485.76.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index slipped 17.47 points to 17,510.78 and the Plantation Index went up 63.26 points to 7,264.30 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.51 of-a-point to 164.17.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM164.05 per gramme, down 72 sen from RM164.77 at 5pm last Friday. — Bernama