PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has granted an extension of one month for the issuance of annual reports and annual audited financial statements by listed issuers with financial year ending on March 31, 2020.

The new relief measure is introduced as the exchange acknowledges the impact arising from Covid-19, and the challenges faced by listed issuers and their auditors in the preparation, review and audit of the annual reports and annual financial statements. It forms part of a series of flexibilities introduced by the exchange to ease compliance by listed issuers to alleviate the impact of Covid-19.

The exchange has granted listed issuers with financial year ending on March 31, 2020, an extension of time of one month to issue their annual reports and annual audited financial statements by Aug 31, 2020, instead of July 31, 2020.

“This extension is to accord sufficient time for these listed issuers to prepare the annual reports and annual audited financial statements, as well as for auditors to carry out their audit engagements so that the quality and integrity of disclosures by listed issuers are not compromised despite these challenging times,” Bursa Malaysia said in a statement today.

Notwithstanding the extension of time, listed issuers are reminded to comply with their continuing disclosure obligations under the Listing Requirements, including the obligation to make immediate announcements of any material information to ensure that shareholders and investors continue to receive information in a timely manner.