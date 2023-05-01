Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, buoyed by bargain-hunting activities and in line with the positive Wall Street performance overnight.

At 11.05 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose by 6.78 points to 1,476.33 from Wednesday’s closing of 1,469.55. The market bellwether opened 2.91 points higher at 1,472.46.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 366 to 290 gainers, while 390 counters were unchanged, 1,163 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.33 billion units worth RM505.29 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, CIMB and IHH Healthcare increased by five sen to RM8.76, RM5.70 and RM6.04, respectively, while Digi was flat at RM3.84 and Petronas Chemicals trimmed 14 sen to RM8.31.

As for the actives, both Prolexus and Capital A rose by 2.5 sen to 53 sen and 69.5 sen, respectively, and Citaglobal edged up half-a-sen to 33 sen, while Cypark was flat at 53.5 sen, Hong Seng Consolidated edged down half-a-sen to 17.5 sen, and Revenue trimmed 7.5 sen to 60 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved by 45.65 points to 10,608.05, the FBMT 100 Index went up 46.23 points to 10,318.03, the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 43.72 points to 10,802.46, and the FBM 70 Index earned 53.20 points to 13,025.83, while the FBM ACE Index shrank 0.33 of-a-point to 5,378.2.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index grew 77.57 points to 16,398.11 and the Plantation Index garnered 33.42 points to 6,910.96, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.50 of-a-point to 180.92, and the Energy Index slid 2.43 points to 778.80. - Bernama