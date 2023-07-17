Bursa Malaysia launches 2023 ETF trading incentive programme

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has launched the ETF Power Players Incentive Programme 2023, an initiative aimed at bolstering trading value, volume and number of investors and traders in exchange traded funds (ETF).

The programme, which runs until Dec 29, offers attractive cash incentives to investors and traders who actively engage in trading one or multiple Bursa Malaysia-listed ETF during the designated period.

“As part of our overall drive to foster a more vibrant retail market, the ETF Power Players Incentive Programme 2023 is one of the many initiatives Bursa Malaysia has introduced to cultivate a vibrant ETF ecosystem. We believe the addition of the Power Players Incentive Programme will continue to impart a positive impact on our market dynamics, while creating more opportunities for investors and traders,” said Bursa Malaysia Origination & Listing director Azhar Mohd Zabidi.

The programme encompasses two distinct groups – Group A comprises retail investors with direct or nominee Central Depository System (CDS) accounts, excluding Discretionary Trading (DT) accounts, as well as Registered Representatives (RRs) or traders operating a DT account; Group B includes all investment account traders with CDS accounts.

Eligible participants from both groups will have the opportunity to earn monthly cash incentives based on their Total Traded Value (TTV) in ETF for each trading month.

The monthly cash incentives range from RM200 to RM1,500 for Group A and RM600 to RM4,800 for Group B, depending on the category achieved based on TTV.