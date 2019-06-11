Bursa Malaysia launches “Bursa Anywhere” mobile app, aims for 30% retail participation

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia aims for increased participation from retail investors in the local stock market with the launch of its “Bursa Anywhere” mobile app today.

Its CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift shared that Bursa’s long-term goal is for retail investors to make up 30% of its participants.

“Year-on-year, we’ve seen greater retail participation on Bursa. At the end of last year, individual investors accounted for 22% of average daily volume and for the first quarter of this year, retail investors took up 25%,” he said at the launching ceremony today.

The “Bursa Anywhere” mobile app is aimed at increasing the ease of accessibility. Currently, it allows for consolidated statement for multiple Central Depository System (CDS) accounts, tracking of market-to-market portfolio and for investors to receive corporate announcements.

For the future, it will allow investors to subscribe to initial public offerings on the app and open a CDS account on their mobile device.