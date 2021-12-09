Bursa Malaysia launches Bursa Digital Research

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd today launched Bursa Digital Research (BDR), a multi-faceted research portal that serves to provide investors with an added source of research and data analysis with the objective of improving financial literacy and facilitating informed investment decision making.

In addition, the BDR platform offers public listed companies (PLCs) a direct digital touch point with investors to improve PLCs’ overall visibility, enable better understanding of business operations and value propositions, while facilitating price discovery. This platform complements the Bursa Broadcast platform which seeks to enrich investors’ capital market understanding.

“BDR aims to provide an additional resource to help investors gain market insight and keep abreast of the latest developments in the stock market,” said Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

Four main content categories are now available on the BDR portal, with more content to be added from time to time.

> Market Updates

In-house research analysis offering latest insights within the capital market, covering a wide range of topics including but not limited to trading momentum of stocks, global and local market trends, compilation of analyst consensus, indices revisions and highlights of investor product segments.

> Bursa Blitz

A series of FAQs touching on matters related to PLCs’ businesses and industries, covering latest development and future prospects.

> Initial Public Offering (IPO)

A factsheet offering quick read about latest IPO launches while the quarterly performance report provides a comprehensive performance review, key statistics and insights on the trading of new listings.

> Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)

Monthly performance reports to enrich investors’ understanding about ETFs available on the exchange.

“Research data and market information are crucial to making informed investment decisions. This will act as a catalyst for greater investor participation on Bursa Malaysia,” added Umar.

BDR is the latest of Bursa Malaysia’s focus on enhancing the ecosystem, aiming to grow market vibrancy and liquidity while also providing a conducive investor education and engagement experience. The platform will continue to be refined and built up to increase information transparency, address information gaps in our market, boost investor confidence and accelerate investment decision making.

The BDR is accessible at https://www.bursamalaysia.com/reference/bursa_digital_research/