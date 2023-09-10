Bursa Malaysia launches Bursa IDEA competition

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd today launched the Bursa In-Depth Equity Analysis Research Competition (Bursa IDEA), aiming to stimulate research interest and nurture research skills, while promoting a deeper understanding of the financial landscape among the public.

Participants are invited to submit a research report on the theme ‘Market Trends and Sector Analysis’, which cover topics related to the equity market and economic factors that may affect market trends. The submission may also include research on sectoral trends and analysis.

CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said that Bursa IDEA provides a platform for up-and-coming researchers, analysts and market enthusiasts to showcase their prowess in equity analysis and report writing, aligned with the bourse’s efforts in nurturing talent and fostering growth in the capital market.

“Initiatives like these have the added benefit of sparking the generation of investment ideas, drawing inspiration from current economic developments and industry advancements, ultimately injecting greater vitality into the market,“ he said in a statement.

The bourse said that participants can leverage on tools like Bursa Digital Research, Bursa RISE reports, Refinitiv data, Screener, heatmap and other educational content that are available on its websites.

In addition, a webinar will also be held during the competition period to guide and help participants craft a good research report.

The submissions will be evaluated by a panel of expert judges following specific assessment criteria, which include the research methodology, coherence of ideas and analysis, structure as well as report presentation.

The competition period runs from Oct 9 until Nov 3, and is open to all Malaysians aged 18 years and above. A total amount of RM10,000 in cash prizes will be awarded.