Bursa Malaysia lower at opening

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened lower despite the higher overnight performance on the Wall Street.

At 9.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped to 1,690.06, down by 10.70 points from 1,700.76 recorded on Friday close.

The index opened 12.54 points weaker at 1,688.22.

Kenanga Research house reckoned that the local bourse is likely to continue its tepid trade over the week in the absence of fresh domestic catalyst coupled with an uncertain global sentiment.

“The key momentum indicators are also tapering off, suggesting that the bull is losing its strength.

“Should there be negative developments from the trade talks, support levels can be identified at 1,650 and 1,630 further down,” the research house said in a noted.

Regionally, all the exchanges were hoping for a higher performance after the US reported a better-than-expected economic growth.

On the broader market, both losers and gainers stood at 104, while 182 counters were unchanged, 1,479 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 97.96 million shares worth RM53.81 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM9.55, Public Bank shed eight sen to RM24.94, Tenaga lost 12 sen to RM12.96 while IHH was flat at RM5.79.

Of actives, Sapura Energy, Bumi Armada and Perdana Petroleum were flat at 31.45 sen, 17.5 sen and 29.5 sen, respectively and VS Industry was one sen lower at RM1.08.

The FBM Emas Index trimmed 64.02 points to 11,734.10, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 82.09 points to 11,643.07 and the FBMT 100 decreased 68.96 points to 11,594.99.

The FBM Ace Index rose 15.75 points to 4,666.01 and the FBM 70 slipped 64.24 points to 13,389.65.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 58.10 points easier at 17,671.36, the Plantation Index erased 5.28 points to 7,268.66 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.36 points lower at 167.01.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM164.15 per gramme, down RM1.26 from RM165.41 at 5pm last Friday. — Bernama