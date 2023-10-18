Bursa Malaysia marginally lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia was marginally lower at mid-afternoon due to profit-taking activities, led by the financial services sector stocks, a dealer said.

At 3 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.40 of-a-point easier at 1.443.73 from Tuesday’s closing of 1,444.13. The index opened 0.90 points lower at 1,443.23 this morning.

On the broader market, decliners trumped gainers 574 to 209, while 422 counters were unchanged, 1,145 untraded and 10 suspended.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB slid three sen each to RM8.97 and RM5.58, respectively, Public Bank trimmed two sen to RM4.16 and Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM7.49, while Tenaga Nasional gained four sen to RM10.02.

Of the actives, Eversendai warrant added 4.5 sen to 10 sen, Minox improved one sen to 38 sen and Widad edged up half-a-sen to 56 sen, while UEM Sunrise slid three sen to 76 sen and Sarawak Consolidated was flat at 52 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 27.36 points to 10,665.52, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 21.34 points to 10,336.24, the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 9.26 points to 10,920.29, the FBM 70 Index fell 109.65 points to 14,108.03 and the FBM ACE Index lost 78.96 points to 5,074.18.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 0.55 of-a-point to 175.12, the Financial Services Index fell 58.82 points to 16,187.80, the Plantation Index shed 16.44 points to 6,872.80, and the Energy Index erased 2.84 points to 879.33. - Bernama