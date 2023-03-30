Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning, CI down 4.88 PTS

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-morning as profit-taking activities in blue chips, mainly banking stocks, continued to drag the barometer index lower.

At 11.01 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.88 points to 1,415.47 from yesterday’s close of 1,420.35.

The main index opened 2.54 points lower at 1,417.81.

Market breadth, however, was positive as gainers beat decliners by 346 to 296, while 329 counters were unchanged, 1,320 untraded, and 75 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.3 billion units worth RM492.95 million.

Among the heavyweights, IHH lost five sen to RM5.71, CIMB was seven sen weaker at RM5.24, Public Bank fell two sen to RM3.94, and CelcomDigi reduced three sen to RM4.25.

As for the actives, BSL Corporation dropped half-a-sen to two sen, Bintai Kinden trimmed 2.5 sen to 3.5 sen, and YBS International added 2.5 sen to 72.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 12.47 points to 10,375.55, the FBMT 100 Index declined 13.16 points to 10,070.21, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index ticked down 3.22 points to 10,695.86.

The FBM 70 Index bagged 71.59 points to 13,481.90 while the FBM ACE Index slipped 3.48 points to 5,206.48.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 40.48 points to 15,648.70, the Energy Index shed 2.11 points to 830.14, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.63 points to 170.45, and the Plantation Index rose 24.00 points to 6,704.57. - Bernama