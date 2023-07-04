Bursa Malaysia opens almost flat on prevailing cautious sentiments

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia’s main index opened almost flat in the early session on Friday as cautious sentiment remained in the market, tracking Wall Street’s performance overnight amidst volatile trading sessions, an analyst said.

At 9.12 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 0.70 of-a-point to 1,424.19 from yesterday’s closing of 1,424.89.

The main index opened 0.03 of-a-point lower at 1,424.86.

However, market breadth was positive as gainers led decliners 152 to 121, while 214 counters were unchanged, 1,729 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 179.47 million units worth RM73.57 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng foresees a positive outlook for the local bourse in the near term, supported by the cheap valuation of the main index and improving economic condition in the country.

“We believe that bargain hunting will prevail and anticipate the benchmark index to trend within the range of 1,425-1,435 for today,“ he told Bernama.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB all decreased two sen to RM8.63, RM7.23 and RM5.24, respectively, while Public Bank eased one sen to RM4 and TNB lost five sen to RM9.20.

As for the actives, both Tanco and Classita rose half-a-sen to 46.5 sen and 20 sen, respectively, Sunsuria gained six sen to 67.5 sen, Reach Energy stayed flat at 4.5 sen, and ATA IMS eased one sen to 30.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 0.34 of-a-point to 10,455.48, the FBMT 100 Index earned 0.14 of-a-point to 10,140.69 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 7.65 points to 10,770.33.

The FBM 70 Index went up 21.52 points to 13,611.18, while the FBM ACE Index was 17.08 points lower at 5,311.13.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 13.61 points to 15,732.34, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.1 of-a-point to 172.98 and the Plantation Index shaved 0.18 of-a-point to 6,723.42, while the Energy Index increased 2.36 points to 864.01. - Bernama