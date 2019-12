KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened easier today on the back of window dressing activities.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.09 points to 1,608.09 from Monday’s close of 1,614.18.

The index opened 0.35 of-a-point weaker at 1,613.83.

In the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 126 to 94, while 190 counters remained unchanged, 1,567 untraded and 14 others suspended. — Bernama