Bursa Malaysia opens in positive territory but cautious trading expected

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia was in positive territory at Friday’s opening, tracking most of the regional peers, but investors expect cautious trading later as they continue monitoring the progress on the US-Sino trade talks, a dealer said.

Yesterday’s disappointing US economic data also likely to influence the fund inflow into the local bourse, he said.

At 9.06am, the index inched up 0.02 of-a-point to 1,645.09 from Thursday’s close of 1,645.07.

It opened at 0.1 of-a-point better at 1,645.08.

On the broader market, gainers were slightly higher than decliners 110 to 96, while 187 counters remained unchanged, 1,453 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 209.46 million shares worth RM47.19 million.

Of the heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank was flat at RM9.27, Public Bank shed 14 sen to RM22.84, PetChem jumped 13 sen to RM9.23 and Tenaga was four sen higher at RM12.60.

Of the actives, Scomi, which resumed trading today, added six sen to 12.5 sen, EA Holdings was flat at 1.5 sen, Scomi Energy and Priceworth slipped half-a-sen each to 12.5 sen and 6.5 sen, respectively.

Scomi reached a settlement with Prasarana Malaysia Bhd yesterday with regard to the Kuala Lumpur monorail service, ending several legal suits against each other.

The FBM Emas Index eased 2.03 points to 11,614.43, the FBMT 100 Index erased 1.01 points to 11,454.14 and the FBM Ace Index shed 3.23 points to 4,823.30.

The FBM Emas Syariah Index gained 13.94 points to 11,807.57 but the FBM 70 depreciated 5.89 points to 14,419.65.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 17.43 points to 16,905.34, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.94 of-a-point to 170.47 and the Plantation Index was 2.39 points higher at 7,209.87.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM163.86 per gramme, up three sen from RM163.83 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama