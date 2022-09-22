Bursa Malaysia opens lower, extending yesterday’s loss

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened lower today, extending yesterday’s loss as Wall Street tumbled overnight after the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) raised interest rates and signalled more aggressive hikes to come, dealers said.

At 9.05 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell by 5.92 points to 1,441.26 from Wednesday’s close of 1,447.18.

The benchmark index opened 2.31 points lower at 1,444.87.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 232 to 43, while 165 counters were unchanged, 1,950 untraded, and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 98.13 million units worth RM43.28 million. - Bernama