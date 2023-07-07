Bursa Malaysia opens lower following negative Wall Street performance

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened lower today following Wall Street’s negative performance overnight as traders were spooked by the higher-than-expected US non-farm payrolls data for June which will increase the possibility for the US Federal Reserves to hike rates.

At 9.10 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.92 points to 1,383.03 from 1,385.95 at Thursday’s close.

The key index opened 3.75 of-a-point lower at 1,382.20.

The broader market was also negative as decliners beat advancers 178 to 97, while 218 counters were unchanged, 1,767 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 142.91 million units worth RM57.17 million.

At 9.30 a.m. today, there were 142 gainers, 242 losers and 281 counters traded unchanged on the Bursa Malaysia.

The FBM-KLCI was at 1,384.55 down 1.40 points, the FBMACE was at 5,148.12 up 11.57 points, and the FBMEmas was at 10,206.33 down 14.90 points.

Turnover was at 284.165 million shares valued at RM122.410 million.-Bernama