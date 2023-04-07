Bursa Malaysia opens marginally lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened marginally lower today despite the gains on Wall Street overnight on a shortened trading session ahead of the United States (US) Independence Day holiday today, said an analyst.

At 9.10 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.44 points to 1,394.45 from 1,395.89 at Monday’s close.

The key index opened 2.33 points lower at 1,393.56.

The broader market was negative, with decliners leading advancers 137 to 131, while 220 counters were unchanged, 1,757 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 129.63 million units worth RM61.16 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said gains were mostly attributed to enthusiasm on artificial intelligence-related stocks as the Nasdaq added 29 points while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 11 points despite the US 10-year yield closing higher at 3.858 per cent.

He said Hong Kong equities improved with the Hang Seng Index jumping 390 points as sentiment improved over US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s imminent visit to China indicating the tension between China and US may be easing.

Back home, Thong said the FBM KLCI added 19 points to almost the 1,400 mark yesterday buoyed by broad-based buying on heavyweights amid a stronger regional performance.

“Hopefully yesterday’s buying spree was spearheaded by foreign funds and if this is true, then we may see more funds flowing back into Asia as foreign funds begin to diversify.

“We anticipate the FBM KLCI to trend within the 1,395-1,405 range today,” he told Bernama.

Thong reckons financial and technology stocks may experience continuous buying support despite the market undertone to stay cautious ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s meeting tomorrow.

Among the heavyweight stocks, Tenaga Nasional rose one sen to RM9.11, Maybank and CIMB eased one sen to RM8.74 and RM5.15, Public Bank slid three sen to RM3.91, while IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.88.

Of the actives, G Capital added eight sen to 53.5 sen, Computer Forms went up one sen to 19 sen, Bumi Armada lost one sen to 49 sen, while Tanco and MAG Holdings were flat at 52 sen and 20 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index erased 7.40 points to 10,265.15, the FBMT 100 Index was 8.01 points lower at 9,966.29, the FBM ACE Index gave up 5.30 points to 5,110.28 and the FBM 70 Index contracted 1.13 points to 13,530.50, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 8.28 points to 10,543.16.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened by 38.96 points to 15,479.12 and the Energy Index dropped 2.15 points to 785.99.

However, the Plantation Index gained 28.21 points to 6,855.69 and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.12 of a point to 158.78. - Bernama