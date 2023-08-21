Bursa Malaysia opens mixed

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened mixed on Monday amidst weak sentiments in the broader market.

At 9.20 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.51 points to 1,448.60 from 1,446.09 at Friday’s close.

The key index opened 0.6 of-a-point better at 1,446.69.

However, on the broader market, losers edged past gainers 251 to 235, while 280 counters were unchanged, 1,590 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 474.57 million units worth RM180.15 million.

In a note today, Malacca Securities said weak external demand (slowing exports) may continue to weigh on growth.

“Meanwhile, the lower liners may undergo a consolidation spell with the key focus shifting towards corporate earnings releases. Still, any further pullback may also attract quick bargain hunting, in our view,” it added.

Among the heavyweights, CIMB rose five sen to RM5.55, TNB added two sen to RM9.95, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM9 and RM4.13, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals declined two sen to RM6.80 and IHH Healthcare eased five sen to RM6.

Of the actives, Parkson advanced 2.5 sen to 29.5 sen and SWS Capital improved 1.5 sen to 34.5 sen, while Tanco was flat at 56 sen and KNM shed one sen to 9.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded by 17.14 points to 10,678.70, the FBMT 100 Index went up 16.83 points to 10,364.36, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 9.07 points to 10,882.58 and the FBM 70 Index increased 18.25 points to 14,117.77, while the FBM ACE Index slid 1.34 points to 5,262.80.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 25.94 points to 16,288.04 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.38 of-a-point to 167.65, while the Energy Index went down 1.04 points to 814.22, and the Plantation Index slid 6.62 points to 9,989.18. - Bernama