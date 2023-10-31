Bursa Malaysia posts Patami of RM192.8m for nine months to Sept 30

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd reported profit after tax, zakat and minority interest (Patami) of RM192.8 million for the nine-month financial period ended Sept 30, 2023 (9M’23), 8.6% higher than the RM177.6 million recorded in the previous corresponding period 9M’22).

The increase in Patami is due to lower operating expenses, which decreased by 2.4% to RM209.6 million in 9M’23 from RM214.7 million in 9M’22, due to a one-off reversal of provision.

Meanwhile, total operating revenue decreased marginally by 0.8% to RM441.7 million in 9M’23, against RM445.2 million previously.

For the period under review, the securities market registered a 3.3% decrease in trading revenue, totalling RM196.4 million in 9M’23 compared with RM203.0 million in 9M’22.

This decline was due to lower average daily trading value for securities market on market trades and direct business trades, which stood at RM2.1 billion compared to RM2.2 billion in 9M2022.

Additionally, listing and issuer services decreased by 8.3% to RM47.0 million from RM51.3 million in 9M’22 due to lower perusal and processing fees, as well as additional listing fees resulting from a decrease in the number of corporate exercises.

As for the derivatives market, trading revenue fell by 8.0% to RM67.5 million in 9M’23 from RM73.4 million in 9M’22, mainly due to lower collateral management fees earned, and fewer crude palm oil futures contracts traded.

On the Islamic markets, Bursa Suq Al-Sila’s trading revenue grew by 8.8% to RM12.9 million in 9M’23, up from RM11.8 million in 9M’22. Its robust performance is expected to be sustained through active engagement with both local and foreign participants. Bursa Malaysia remains committed to advancing the Islamic capital market through the development of innovative syariah-compliant products and solutions.

Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said it anticipates to meet most of its headline key performance indicators for the financial year ending 2023.

“Bursa Malaysia will continue to foster a vibrant and sustainable capital market ecosystem, with a focus to diversifying fundraising and trading opportunities for our valued stakeholders. This entails future broadening of our product and service offerings, such as the commercialisation of a new debt fundraising solution for SMEs and the launch of Bursa Gold Dinar,” he added.

Umar said the successful launches of the Bursa Carbon Exchange trading platform and Malaysia’s Voluntary Carbon Market Handbook in September and October of this year, respectively, exemplify their commitment to facilitate the country’s transition towards a lower carbon economy.

“We stand committed to supporting Malaysian businesses in achieving net zero emissions, through carbon credits and upcoming product offerings such as renewable energy certificates in the voluntary carbon market space,” he added.