Bursa Malaysia Q3 earnings slip on slower securities trading activity

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2019 fell 6.2% to RM47.10 million from RM50.19 million a year ago mainly due to lower contribution from the securities market.

Its revenue was 5.5% lower at RM122.67 million compared with RM129.82 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

For the nine-month period (9M2019), its net profit dropped 18.5% to RM140.30 million from RM172.19 million a year ago, while revenue was 11.4% lower at RM373.16 million versus RM421.09 million in 9M2018.

Securities market trading revenue decreased 16.4% to RM173.6 million in 9M2019 from RM207.7 million in 9M2018 mainly due to lower average daily value (ADV) for securities market’s on-market trades.

Trading velocity was lower by 6 percentage points to 28% compared with 9M2018. Non-trading revenue decreased 4.1% to RM121.0 million from RM126.2 million, mainly due to lower in listing and issuer fees and perusal processing fees.

However, this was partially offset by higher market data revenue, underpinned by increase in number of subscriptions.

Derivatives market trading revenue declined 10.1% to RM51.7 million in 9M2019 from RM57.6 million in 9M2018, mainly due to lower number of contracts traded for crude palm oil futures (FCPO) and FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures (FKLI).

Average daily contracts (ADC) for the derivatives market saw a decrease of 5.6% to 52,644 contracts in 9M2019 compared with 55,779 contracts in 9M2018.

“Taking into consideration the exchange’s performance to date and the continued challenging environment, we expect to register a satisfactory performance for the rest of the year supported by positive domestic catalysts from the recently announced Budget 2020.”

Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the government’s efforts directed at developing key economic growth areas such as Islamic finance, digitisation and entrepreneurship will be key drivers toward sustainable economic growth in the longer term.

“The proposal for tax deduction on expenses of up to RM1.5 million incurred for the listing of technology-based companies and small and medium enterprises on the ACE and LEAP markets for three years from 2020 to 2022, and the extension of the existing tax treatment for investors in REITs by an additional six years until 2025 will certainly provide continued impetus in generating listing interests and attracting local and foreign investors into our capital market.”

He said notwithstanding the challenging operating environment, the IPO pipeline has remained solid.

To date, the exchange has welcomed 27 new listings, surpassing the 21 listings in 2018. Among major Asean bourses, Bursa Malaysia ranked second for funds raised and the number of new listings in 9M2019.

In the derivatives market, the exchange facilitated new interbroke relationships and signed up new market makers and liquidity providers from the Greater China region, which further expanded the derivatives trading community in 9M2019.

“We also remain positive on the Islamic capital market, which saw increased participation by institutional investors and onboarding of new participants on Bursa Malaysia-i and Bursa Suq Al-Sila’ respectively.”