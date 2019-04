PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 fell 26.5% to RM46.86 million from RM63.78 million a year ago due to a 16.2% drop in operating revenue to RM121.4 million from RM144.8 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter fell 16% to RM126.53 million from RM150.71 million a year ago while total operating expenses was 1.4% lower at RM62 million compared with RM62.9 million a year ago.

Annualised return on equity decreased by 7ppt to 23% while basic earnings per share was 2.1 sen lower at 5.8 sen. Market capitalisation as at March 31, 2019 stood at RM1.7 trillion, marking an 8.8% year-on-year decline.

“The first quarter of the year remained challenging on the back of weaker sentiment largely influenced by external concerns. These concerns are wide ranging, and are driving uncertainty in the global economy. The spill over of this impact is also affecting businesses of all sizes in our local economy,” said Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

“While the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index weakened in the first quarter, it is important to note that the small and mid-cap indices continue to show a positive trend, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Small Cap Index and FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid-70 Index recording a year-to-date growth of 13% and 9% as at end-March,” he said in a statement.

He said the temporary challenges are the impetus that could drive positive transformation among more agile participants across the broad economy while the fundamentals of the economy are strong and robust, driving the nation’s growth trajectory.

“The recent positive announcements such as the revival of the East Coast Rail Link and Bandar Malaysia projects will have a positive impact and act as a catalyst that will stimulate the broader market,” he added.

He said the exchange will continue with its long-term growth strategy by improving operational efficiency, digitalising services to provide better customer experience and enhancing the breadth and depth of the capital market with new products.