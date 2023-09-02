Bursa Malaysia remains in negative territory at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning, weighed down by selling in selected heavyweights, a dealer said.

At 11 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell by 3.77 points to 1,466.98 from Wednesday’s close of 1,470.75.

The key index opened 0.55 points higher at 1,471.30.

On the broader market, decliners surpassed advancers 418 to 245, while 369 counters were unchanged, 1,115 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.36 billion units valued at RM666.84 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB inched down one sen each to RM8.63 and RM5.39, respectively, and Petronas Chemicals and TNB both gave up two sen to RM8.23 and RM9.49, respectively, while Public Bank added three sen to RM4.15.

As for the actives, MY E.G. Services bagged one sen to 72.5 sen, ATA IMS was up by 1.5 sen to 37 sen and MLABS Systems earned half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, while Hong Seng Consolidated decreased by half-a-sen to 19.5 sen and Zen Tech International eased one sen to five sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index trimmed 30.70 points to 10,708.89, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 30.12 points to 10,376.08, the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 46.06 points to 11,052.63, the FBM 70 Index slipped 54.14 points to 13,634.99 and the FBM ACE Index shaved 17.09 points to 5,772.75.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.33 of-a-point to 189.65, the Energy Index weakened 8.13 points to 885.69 and the Plantation Index was 26.16 points lower at 6,874.16, while the Financial Services Index widened 3.0 points to 15,957.56. - Bernama