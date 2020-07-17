Bursa Malaysia resumes trading after disruption to system

PETALING JAYA: Trading on Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd resumed today at 9.00am as normal after trading was halted at 3.30pm yesterday.

“The disruption was caused by a technical issue which resulted in the trading halt on the exchange’s securities trading system. The trading halt was not due to any cybersecurity-related issues and our systems remain secure and protected,“ Bursa Malaysia said in a statement today.

It added that immediate action was taken by the exchange to diagnose the problem and communicate to all participants while determining the cause and impact.

Prior to the incident, trading in Top Glove Corp Bhd was halted between 2.30pm and 3.30pm yesterday, before it announced the detention order by the US Customs and Border Protection on its products.

Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift apologised to clients and stakeholders for the interruption in trading.

“Together with our partner NASDAQ, we are taking appropriate action to prevent similar issues from recurring in the future,” said Umar.

The derivatives market was unaffected and continued to trade as normal. The exchange remains focused on ensuring there is minimal disruption to trading.