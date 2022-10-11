Bursa Malaysia: Revision to FTSE Bursa Malaysia semi-annual review process

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has announced a revision to the index review process for its FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series.

The revision, which will be implemented beginning with the December 2022 review, will see the publication of a preliminary index review announcing the expected additions and deletions affecting the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) and FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index (FMB 70) on the Wednesday before the first Thursday of June and December, respectively.

“The review will be published via FTSE Russell’s technical notice. Meanwhile, the publication date of the final review of the index has not changed, and it will continue to be published after market close on the first Thursday of June and December,” Bursa Malaysia said in a statement today.

On a related note, the index review cut-off date for the FTSE Bursa Malaysia December 2022 Semi-Annual Review will be based on data obtained at market close on Monday, Nov 21, 2022.

However, the exchange said in the event that Monday, Nov 21, 2022 is declared a public holiday following the upcoming general election on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022, FTSE Russell will move the index review cut-off date to the last trading day prior to Nov 19, 2022 and rely on data obtained at market close on that day. - Bernama