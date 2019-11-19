Bursa Malaysia rolls out virtual education trading platform

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has launched the country’s first virtual education trading platform called “Mirror, Learn & Trade (MLT)” in collaboration with some leading analysts.

It aims to provide a platform for both potential and current investors to learn and build their investment knowledge and strategies to invest in the stock market.

“With MLT, Bursa Malaysia has expanded on the concept of mirror trading to create an interactive educational tool that provides Malaysians with direct access to licensed and seasoned research analysts, who will share knowledge in real-time on how to strategise and manage an equity portfolio,” Bursa said in a statement.

The mirror trading or copy trading, a social trading style in which an investor can automatically copy trades performed or executed by another person, is gaining popularity with today’s investing community.

“Bursa is committed to offering innovative ways of learning about the ins and outs of trading in the stock market, as we evolve with the times to reach out to a new generation of investors,” said its CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

He noted that the programme is for those who wish to begin trading or investing in the stock market, but are unsure of what shares to buy and how to develop a share investment strategy.

“Complemented by Bursa’s other educational programmes, on-ground events and roadshows, MLT helps build investor confidence in participating in the capital market in an informed manner.”

The MLT platform can be accessed for free on Bursa Marketplace, and each user starts with RM100,000 virtual money where they can “mirror” the stocks and strategies applied by the participating analysts.

In the programme, the analysts will share their strategies for each stock in their portfolio as well as the latest stock market updates and information.