Bursa Malaysia’s “Bursa Bull Charge” returns

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Berhad today announced the much-awaited return of its flagship capital market charity run, the 7th edition of the Bursa Bull Charge (BBC2023), set to take place on 8 October 2023 (Sunday) in Kuala Lumpur’s central business district.

“We are delighted to bring back the Bursa Bull Charge after a 3-year hiatus due to the Covid19 pandemic. BBC2023 has the objective of raising awareness on the consequences of climate change, and serving as a catalyst to inspire proactive climate action measures among Malaysian capital market stakeholders. The funds generated through the event will be channelled towards impactful projects dedicated to climate action or environmental protection,” said Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

The BBC2023 welcomes participation from all companies and will have two categories of entries: the 1.5km CEO Run and the 5.0km individual run, with over 1000 runners expected to participate. Registration starts from RM10,000 per team of four, with a requirement of at least one female runner per team.

Each registered team will be entitled to a complimentary slot for a CEO or C-suite representative in the 1.5km category.

Aside from participating via running team(s), companies have the opportunity to become sponsors of the event. Various sponsorship packages are available, each with a different degree of commitment and benefits. The sponsorship packages include monetary contributions ranging from RM5,000 to RM88,000. Alternatively, companies can support the event as in-kind sponsors.

“We are grateful that the Bursa Bull Charge remains a greatly anticipated charity run in the marketplace, and for the tremendous support it continues to receive over the years. We look forward to having more companies join us this year, lending support towards fostering a sustainable marketplace that will positively impact socioeconomic growth,” added Muhamad Umar.

Since its inception in 2014, the Bursa Bull Charge has garnered participation from over 11,000 runners, raising and disbursing nearly RM15 million to support more than 150 beneficiaries and improve the lives of marginalised communities.

In the previous edition, BBC2019, RM1.8 million was donated, benefitting 15 beneficiaries.

The BBC2023 amplifies the capital market’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) impact by primarily supporting charitable organisations that advocate climate action and environmental protection. This aligns well with Malaysia’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), particularly Goal 13 – Climate Action.

The BBC2023 will offer a rewarding experience for all participants with engaging activities such as race to net zero games, eco-awareness activities centered around climate action, the best-dressed contest and many others.

Companies interested in participating in or sponsoring the BBC2023 can visit the Bull Charge 2023 page at: https://www.bursamalaysia.com/about_bursa/sustainability/yayasan-bursamalaysia/bursa-bull-charge/overview.

Bursa Malaysia also invites interested charitable organisations that advocate climate action and environmental protection to submit project proposals by July 17, 2023, to be potential beneficiaries of the BBC2023. Further details such as the prescribed criteria of beneficiaries

are available at: https://www.bursamalaysia.com/about_bursa/sustainability/yayasanbursa-malaysia/bursa-bull-charge/call-for-beneficiaries.