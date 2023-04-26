Bursa Malaysia’s IPO momentum expected to remain healthy

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia’s initial public offering (IPO) momentum is expected to continue for the remainder of the year given the number of submissions in the pipeline, particularly for listings on the ACE Market.

Bursa Malaysia Bhd CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said several IPO applications have been approved and are pending listing.

“Bursa Malaysia’s IPO pipeline across all three markets remains healthy,” he told Bernama.

Ten listings were recorded as of March 31, 2023 versus five IPOs during the same period last year.

A total amount of RM992.5 million was raised from January to March this year, bringing a market capitalisation of RM3.5 billion upon listing.

Of the 10 companies listed in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1’23) two were on the Main Market, one on the LEAP Market and the remaining seven on the ACE Market.

In Q1’22, two companies were listed on the Main Market, two on the ACE Market and one on the LEAP Market.

“The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on numerous companies and industries throughout the country and region.

“However, as the economy has reopened and moved towards normalisation, many companies have recovered, and some have sought listing. We anticipate this trend to continue throughout 2023,’’ Muhamad Umar noted.

He said Bursa Malaysia’s regulatory framework and ecosystem for the local capital market continue to offer a vibrant and supportive environment for issuers to fulfil companies’ capital-raising needs.

“The exchange’s ACE Market one-stop centre has made accessing the public equity capital market more efficient particularly for small and medium enterprises and growing companies with significant potential.

“Despite this, based on our engagements, we have found that one of the main challenges that companies face when seeking to go public is compliance with licensing or regulatory requirements prior to submitting their listing application,” Muhamad Umar noted.

To address this, Bursa Malaysia has been working on raising awareness among growing companies to plan ahead for listing preparations and ensure that they are adequately equipped for going public. This will also ensure that the corporate governance factor is instilled prior to the process.

For 2023, a total of 39 IPOs are expected en route to listing on Bursa Malaysia.