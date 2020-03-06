Bursa Malaysia seeks feedback on proposed changes to LEAP Market requirements

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has issued a consultation paper to seek public feedback on the proposed introduction of anti-corruption and whistle-blowing measures in the LEAP Market Listing Requirements.

In a statement today, the exchange said the proposed amendments aimed to provide LEAP Market-listed corporations with a measure of assurance and defence against the potential legal liability under Section 17A of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

“This is achieved by ensuring adequate procedures are established and implemented to prevent the occurrence of corrupt practices.

“The exchange welcomes the views and feedback from the public on the proposed approach to effect the amendments in the LEAP Market Listing Requirements, to ensure it remains attractive and continues to serve the needs of the small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in Malaysia,” it said.

The consultation paper is available at www.bursamalaysia.com. Interested parties are invited to submit their comments and feedback to Bursa Malaysia by March 20.

The LEAP Market, launched in 2017, is an adviser-driven market that aims to provide small and medium enterpriseswith greater fund-raising access and visibility via the capital market. - BERNAMA