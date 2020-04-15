Bursa Malaysia signs landmark MoU for collaboration with Shenzhen bourse

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to broaden opportunities in investment and facilitate further cross-border collaboration between the two countries.

Under the MoU, both exchanges will collaborate on several areas of mutual interest that are aimed to strengthen ties and promote the flow of investment between the two countries.

This includes the facilitation to display mutual benchmark indices in the respective markets and joint promotion of the indices and their constituents to enhance the visibility and profile of both the Malaysian and Chinese markets.

The MoU also includes a plan for joint market promotion, information sharing, developments in people and technology as well as other forms of cooperation in business development for the benefit of both exchanges.

Bursa’s chairman Datuk Shireen Ann Zaharah Muhiudeen stated that the collaboration is a significant milestone for the local bourse, as China is one of Malaysia’s largest trading partners and remains an important market in the region.

“We look forward to working together with SZSE to bring even further value for our domestic and global investors,” she said in a press statement.

In regards to the collaboration, SZSE chairman Wang Jianjin said that both exchanges had an in-depth discussion on promoting the Chinese and Malaysian capital markets as a platform for fundraising, bridging capital flow and nurturing innovative business ideas.

To mark the collaboration between Bursa and SZSE, it will host a joint virtual seminar titled “China-Malaysia Electronic Industry Cooperation” at the end of April, which will combine the electronics industries in both markets and their roles in a new era of digitalisation amid the fourth industrial revolution (IR4.0).