Bursa Malaysia stays in the red at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning in tandem with regional peers, with selling pressure seen across the board.

At 11 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) contracted by 9.19 points to 1,478.65 from Tuesday’s close of 1,487.84.

The benchmark index opened 12.60 points lower at 1,475.24.

On the broader market, decliners thumped gainers 595 to 150, while 283 counters were unchanged, 1,323 untraded and 13 others suspended

Turnover stood at 1.08 billion units worth RM498.64 million.

Bursa heavyweights Maybank, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare improved by one sen to RM8.93, RM4.53 and RM6.21, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals eased by one sen to RM8.70 and CIMB slipped by three sen to RM5.42.

Of the actives, Velesto Energy was down by one sen to 10.5 sen, both SNS Network Technology and Aimflex fell by half-a-sen to 28.5 sen and 15 sen, respectively, SFP Tech Holdings trimmed seven sen to RM1.57 and Metronic Global was flat at 2.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index shrank 75.44 points to 10,522.82, the FBMT 100 Index slid 70.64 points to 10,269.58, the FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 108.21 points to 10,612.27, the FBM 70 went down 114.88 points to 12,699.55 and the FBM ACE dumped 91.32 points to 4,809.40.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index shed 7.25 points to 720.42, the Plantation Index slipped 45.80 points to 6,953.10, the Industrial Products and Services Index shaved 1.34 points to 182.11 and the Financial Services Index gave up 35.55 points to 16,631.44. - Bernama