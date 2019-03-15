Bursa Malaysia stays positive at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia traded higher at mid-afternoon, supported by buying activity in heavyweight counters, led by DIGI and Axiata.

At 3.05 pm, the FBM KLCI was 2.90 points better at 1,677.42 compared with Thursday’s close of 1,674.52 after opening 0.07 of-a-point higher at 1,674.59.

DIGI gained eight sen to RM4.61 and Axiata improved four sen to RM4.20.

The overall market breadth was slightly positive with advancers leading losers 397 to 383 with 364 counters unchanged, 760 untraded and 44 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.03 billion shares worth RM1.22 billion.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank, PChem, Tenaga and IHH were all flat at RM9.49, RM9.25, RM12.64 and RM5.89 respectively while PBBank added two sen to RM24.46

Of actives, Sapnrg improved two sen to 37 sen, its warrant was 2.5 sen higher at 14 sen, PWorth rose one sen to 5.5 sen while HuaAn declined 1.5 sen to 27.5 sen

The FBM Emas Index gained 24.72 points to 11,735.92, the FBMT 100 added 24.81 points to 11,580.54, and the FBM 70 advanced 50.03 points to 14,179.24.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 45.47 points to 11,738.89 and the FBM Ace Index earned 52.81 points to 4,848.36.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services index increased 6.07 points to 17,476.30, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.28 of-a-point better at 170.50 and the Plantation Index was 24.28 points higher at 7,242.70. — Bernama