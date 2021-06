PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd today unveiled additional relief measures to assist listed issuers against the backdrop of the Covid-19 situation and nationwide lockdown.

The relief measures entail, firstly, an automatic one-month extension for the issuance of quarterly and annual reports for ACE and Main Market issuers and semi-annual and annual audited financial statements for the LEAP market, which are due on July 31 and Aug 31.

Notwithstanding the one-month extension, the regulator reminded issuers to announce any material information promptly to ensure informed investment decisions by shareholders and investors.

Secondly, it has granted a relief period to listed issuers with unsatisfactory financial conditions and inadequate level of operations between July 1-Dec 31. This includes an 18-month relief period to listed issuers that trigger the suspended Practice Note 17 (PN17) or Guidance Note 3 (GN3) criteria. Such listed issuer will not be classified as a PN17/GN3 listed issuer during this period; as well as a 12-month relief period for listed issuers who announced insignificant business or operations between July 1-Dec 31.

“Both relief measures will allow an affected listed issuer to reassess its financial condition or level of operations at the end of the relief period before making the required announcements to the exchange,” said Bursa.