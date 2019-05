KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia will only trade for half a day on Tuesday, June 4, and will be closed on the next two days in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday period.

Trading on Bursa Malaysia Securities would be opened only for the morning session on June 4, the exchange operator said.

“However, clearing and settlement services provided by Bursa Malaysia Securities Clearing and depository services provided by Bursa Malaysia Depository will continue as usual on June 4, and the office of Bursa Malaysia Securities will remain open until the end of business day,“ it said in a statement today.

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will be closed on June 5 and June 6.

Operations would resume on Friday, June 7, it said. — Bernama