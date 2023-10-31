Bursa Malaysia unlikely to achieve target of 39 IPO for 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd is unlikely to achieve its initial target of listing 39 initial public listings (IPO) by year-end.

At the start of the year, the bourse operator set a target for 39 companies to launch their IPO this year compared with 35 new listings last year.

Year to date, 27 companies have been newly listed, with ACE Market listings making up the bulk of the IPO at 20, followed by the Main Market with six and the LEAP Market with one.

Listing development head and senior vice-president Lee Kuan Teck said that while Bursa Malaysia is still working on achieving its IPO target, is unlikely that it will achieve it given that the year is close to an end.

“Given the very short period of time left for this, the 39 IPO target will be difficult to achieve because based on the pipeline, the timing of things has been delayed. It may not be achievable,” he told reporters after the “Hitting the Gong: Listing Your Company on Bursa Malaysia” event at Wisma Chinese Chamber here today.

He added that further details are expected to be announced soon by Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

As of now, Lee said, there is only one company, Plytec Holding Bhd, with a confirmed listing on Nov 15, and there are a few more companies in the pipeline that are projected to list on the exchange.

“We cannot (announce yet) until we see the prospectus properly registered ... there are a few that are still targeted to (list) by year end,” he said, adding that he is unable to confirm the exact IPO figure or whether there will be a target adjustment for the year.

Lee reiterated that there is still strong interest from companies to list on the exchange, as seen by the prospectuses that are featured on the websites of Bursa Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia.

“There’s quite a long list that is exposed or have been submitted and being processed by both regulators. So the interest is still very, very much there for IPO. The pipeline is still very strong, and we believe next year's IPO pipeline will still be there and interest is still very strong,” he added.

Furthermore, Lee reckoned that the ACE Market will remain the market with the most IPO as the Malaysian equity market continues to be driven by the small and medium enterprise segment.

Based on IPO statistics, on the most part, the bourse has almost consistently listed 30 companies per year over the last five years, except in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Of the companies that have undertaken IPO this year, 26% are in the consumer products industry, followed by industrial products and technology industries at 22% each.

“We believe that companies to list will be from various industries. There is no real focus on one, but it really depends on investors’ appetite at a point in time. We expect to receive a lot of interest from companies from various industries to list on our market, from brick and mortar companies to tech companies,” said Lee.