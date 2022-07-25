Bursa records net foreign inflow of RM191.3m last week

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia saw net foreign inflow of RM191.3 million last week, breaking a six-week streak of net foreign outflows, said MIDF Research.

Foreigners were net buyers every day last week with Monday recording the highest net foreign inflow at RM81.7 million, followed by Friday at RM72.8 million and Thursday at RM21.6 million.

“Local institutions continued to be net sellers for the second consecutive week after selling RM87 million worth of equities last week. They started of the week by net selling RM60.2 million on Monday and RM19.3 million on Tuesday. They then briefly net bought RM5.6 million on Wednesday and RM800,000 on Thursday, before turning to net sellers again on Friday after selling RM14 million,” MIDF said in its fund flow report today.

The research house said local retailers ended their net buying streak last week after they net sold RM104.2 million worth of equities. They were net selling every day last week except on Tuesday when they net bought RM4.2 million. Friday saw the heaviest net outflow from the retailers at RM58.8 million.

In terms of the sectors, the top three sectors that saw the highest net inflows from foreigners were financial services, technology and utilities at RM141.9 million, RM39.2 million and RM37.5 million respectively. Only two sectors saw foreign net outflows, which were industrial products and services at RM145.6 million and transport at RM2.5 million.

To date, international funds have been net buyers for 18 out of the 29 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM6.11 billion. Local institutions were net sellers for 22 out of 29 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM7.89 billion. Local retailers have been net buyers for 19 out of 29 weeks of 2022. To date, they have net bought RM1.78 billion.

In terms of participation, there was an increase in average daily trade value (ADTV) among all investor classes. Retail investors saw growth in ADTV of 40.8%, while institutional and foreign investors saw growth of 47.0% and 42.4% respectively.