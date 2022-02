PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia reminded investors the trading of Airasia X Bhd (AAX) will be based on the consolidated share of 1-for-10 shares on Feb 10.

It elaborated based on the settlement taking place after Feb 11, AAX shareholders may sell only up to the maximum AAX shares he expected to receive after the consolidation exercise.

The bourse illustrates the number of AAX shares sold is 1/10 of the number of shares held with all fractional shares computed disregarded.