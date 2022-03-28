Bursa RISE to spur trading velocity, raise corporate profile of PLC

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd yesterday launched the Bursa Research Incentive Scheme (Bursa RISE) which aims to improve the trading velocity and corporate profile of participating public-listed companies (PLC) through research coverage and marketing activities.

Carried out by licensed research houses, the programme’s goal is to create better appreciation of the PLC’s fundamentals, leading to better value recognition for the companies.

“Bursa RISE is an initiative in line with the evolving capital market landscape where investors seek greater stakeholder engagement and more transparent communication,” said Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

“With the increasing emphasis on sustainable practices, I believe Bursa RISE will help participating PLCs raise the bar in corporate governance, transparency and disclosure through more frequent and meaningful stakeholder engagements.”

The programme also includes the Investor Relations (IR) and Public Relations (PR) Incentive Programme, that provides IR and PR support to participating PLC to enable better engagement with their stakeholders, shareholders, the investment community, the media and the public more effectively.

Bursa RISE complements and supports the PLC Transformation Programme which has the objective of encouraging PLC to be more transparent in their performance, allowing investors to gain better insight to facilitate informed investment decision making. Further data based on a study of a past research programme, has shown that velocity for participating PLC had improved as a result of increased research and profiling.

“With greater engagement and marketing efforts, we expect investors to pay more attention to the participating PLCs. All these programmes we have put in place are expected to improve corporate accessibility for participating PLCs, while generating positive outcomes for PLCs, and greater opportunities for investors and stakeholders,” Umar said.

Sixty PLC were selected to participate based on a set of quantitative and qualitative criteria.