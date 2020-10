PETALING JAYA: The week ended Oct 16, 2020 saw a significantly higher outflow of RM237.09 million compared to a RM28.38 million selloff in the previous week.

Cumulatively in October, foreign investors stood as net sellers to the tune of RM809.38 million.

According to MIDF Research, retailers emerged as net buyers last week mopping up RM133.15 million of net local equities, while local institutions bought RM103.96 million net during the same period.

It pointed out that this marks the fourth consecutive week of local institutions as net buyers in Bursa.

On the other hand, after three consecutive weeks as net sellers, retailers turned net buyers last week which started with net buying of RM81.45 million on Tuesday and carried on for the rest of the week.

“This is a potential signal for the return of buying appetite for retailers with bargain hunting activities, renewed interest in glove stocks with the surge in Covid-19 cases and some political uncertainty subsided,” the research house in a report.

Comparatively, it pointed out in the last three weeks saw retailers as net sellers to the tune of RM491.32 million worth of Malaysian equities.

As market reopened on Monday last week, offshore investors bought RM38.97 million net of local equities as retailers and local institution stood as net sellers and net buyers at -RM67.94 million and RM29.38 million respectively.

However, MIDF Research stated that the inflow was negated as the week went by, as it turned to net selling from Wednesday onwards, with the highest net outflow RM151.45 million register on Friday while the smallest outflow was observed on Thursday at RM47.56 million.

“So far in 2020, foreign investors net selling has reached -RM22.59 billion worth of equities on Bursa,” it said.

The research house noted that in comparison to another three South East Asian markets that it tracked last week; Indonesia recorded the least foreign net outflow while Thailand experienced the biggest outflow compared to the others.

In terms of participation, it reported that the retail investors recorded a weekly increase of 27.79% in average daily trade value (ADTV) while the foreign investor experienced an increase of ADTV of 29.85%.