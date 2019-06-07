Bursa Securities publicly reprimands CSL, directors, fine RM5.38m

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has publicly reprimanded China Stationery Limited (CSL) and two of its directors for breaches of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Main Market Listing Requirements (Main LR).

In addition, the two directors of CSL were imposed total fines of RM5.38 million as at to date.

CSL was publicly reprimanded for committing financial reporting breaches, corporate governance breaches, foreign listing requirements breaches, non-compliance with Bursa Malaysia Securities’ directives and disclosure breaches.

CSL executive chairman and CEO Chan Fung @ Kwan Wing Yin was reprimanded and fined RM5.22 million for causing and permitting CSL to commit the breaches; while its former executive director Angus Kwan Chun Jut was reprimanded and fined RM157,500 for permitting CSL’s failure to announce the quarterly results for September 2017 on time and for permitting CSL to commit the non-compliance with Bursa Malaysia Securities’ directives.

The finding of breach and imposition of the penalties on CSL and its directors were made pursuant to paragraph 16.19 of the Main LR upon completion of due process and after taking into consideration all facts and circumstances of the matter including the materiality/impact of the breaches to CSL and shareholders/investors, the roles, responsibilities, knowledge and conduct of the directors and the fact that the company and the two directors had previously committed similar breach in respect of the delay in the issuance of the company’s annual audited accounts and annual report for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2013.

“Bursa Malaysia Securities views the contraventions seriously as the timely and accurate disclosure of material information and submission of financial statements are fundamental obligations of listed companies. These obligations are of paramount importance in ensuring a fair and orderly market for securities traded on Bursa Malaysia Securities and necessary to aid informed investment decisions,” it said.