Bursa seeks feedback for new CDS eServices

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has issued a consultation paper seeking public feedback on the proposed amendments relating to its depository regulations in order to facilitate a suite of central depository system (CDS) eServices for individual depositors.

It said in a statement today that the new CDS eServices will be offered in two stages, Release 1 and Release 2.

“Rolled out yesterday, Release 1 allows depositors to perform various depository services via their smartphones such as viewing the balance shareholdings of their direct CDS accounts, accessing monthly statements, updating specific depositors’ particulars and receiving notifications in relation to their shareholdings,” it said.

Bursa is seeking public feedback on its depository regulation to facilitate additional features of Release 2 that will allow individual depositors to perform various functions. It aims to roll out Release 2 by year-end.

The function that will be included in Release 2 would allow users to open new CDS accounts, reactivate inactive or dormant CDS accounts and subscribe for initial public offerings and rights issue.

In addition, the updated function will also include the ability to transfer securities between depositors’ own CDS accounts with the authorised depository agents’ approval, make payment online to Bursa Depository for CDS related transactions and register for eDividend to receive cash dividends and other cash payments directly into depositor’s bank accounts.

The consultation paper is available at: http://www.bursamalaysia.com/market/regulation/rules/public-consultation/. Interested parties are invited to submit their comments and feedback to Bursa Malaysia by July 5, 2019.