KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries will be closed on Dec 26, 2022, and Jan 2, 2023, for Christmas Day and New Year 2023 celebrations.

In a statement on Dec 22, the exchange operator said operations will resume on Dec 27, 2022, and Jan 3, 2023, respectively.

Both Christmas Day (Dec 25, 2022) and New Year 2023 (Jan 1, 2023) will fall on Sunday, hence, the following Mondays are the replacement public holidays. - Bernama