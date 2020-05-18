Bursa, Taiwan Futures ink MoU

PETALING JAYA: The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) and Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Bhd (BMD) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the intent to pursue a mutually beneficial business partnership to share information and best practices pertaining to product development, market operations, and in the areas of common interest for both markets.

In a statement, BMD chairman Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the signing of the MoU is a positive step that will contribute towards the development of the Asian derivatives markets.

“ It comes in accordance with our internationalisation strategy that will facilitate cooperation in terms of products and market development, and create more opportunities for both exchanges. We hope this MOU will lay the foundations to a long lasting and fruitful relationship between BMD and TAIFEX,” he said in a statement.

TAIFEX president Bing-Jing Huang added the cooperation would create synergy and pave the way for further development of both markets.