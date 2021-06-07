Business Events Council Malaysia encourages venues to obtain ‘safe’ certification

PETALING JAYA: Business Events Council Malaysia (BECM), in collaboration with the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau and overseen by the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Organisers, is driving an initiative to encourage venues to opt in to a Safe Business Events Venue Certification to create an end-to-end safe and secure event for organisers and participants.

BECM chairman Alan Pryor said the certification programme will assess venues’ adaption to the government-endorsed new norm standard operating procedures and the team’s knowledge in areas such as overall operations, food service, hospitality and operational standards.

“We urge all venues to consider obtaining this certification as it will reflect on the premises’ reliability, credibility and expertise in delivering a safe and controlled event environment, thus increasing public and business confidence in the international standard of venue operations in Malaysia.

“We have been encouraged by the steps taken by our BECM Alliance Partners to secure additional safety certification that elevates Malaysia’s profile as a safe destination for business events, and these enhanced measures demonstrates the commitment of the industry supply chain to collaborate to strengthen our value proposition as a safe destination,” he said in a statement.

An internationally recognised certification body has been approached to undertake the venue auditing and assessment and the implementation of the certification process.