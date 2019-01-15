Business outlook among Malaysian firms slips in Q1

KUALA LUMPUR: The business outlook among Malaysian companies has slid further for the second consecutive quarter for Q1 2019.

According to Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) Malaysia’s Business Optimism Index (BOI) study, overall BOI moderated downwards from +12.99 percentage points in Q4 2018 to +8.92 percentage points in Q1 2019.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, BOI rose slightly from +7.25 percentage points in Q1 2018 to +8.92 percentage points in Q1 2019.

The six business indicators under the quarterly BOI study include volume of sales, net profits, selling price, inventory level, employees and new orders.

For Q1 2019, only two of six indicators have climbed upwards on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, four of six indicators have risen upwards for Q1 2019.

The transportation, services and wholesale sectors have emerged as the most upbeat sectors while the construction and mining sectors are least optimistic.

Compared to 2018, firms are more upbeat about investments for business expansion in 2019. There is a visible jump in firms expecting investments to rise from 18% in 2018 to 26% in 2019.

Meanwhile, the proportion of firms expecting investments to decrease fell further from 15% for 2018 to 7% in 2019. Majority of local firms had anticipated investments to remain unchanged at 67%.

Dun & Bradstreet (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd CEO Audrey Chia said moving into Q1 2019, it expects sentiments among local firms to moderate due to weaker growth within the external-oriented industries such as wholesale trade as well as the muted outlook among construction and mining firms.

“For 2019, however, firms have anticipated higher investments for business expansion compared to the previous year. This is particularly in the area of technological investments in software, infrastructure and machinery and capital equipment.”

The D&B Malaysia Index (BOI) is a measure of business confidence in the economy. Released quarterly, it is based on a business sentiment survey that is designed to capture business expectations and is one of the most effective ways to track how the business community perceives the business environment, and where they think it is moving.

This is the 24th D&B BOI study being released in Malaysia.