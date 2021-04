PETALING JAYA: Businesses remain pessimistic through the next three months, with 83% of the firms polled citing weak economic conditions as their main concern, with around half of them expecting their revenue and profit to keep declining in the next quarter, according to RAM’s Business Confidence Index (BCI) survey conducted for Q1’21.

Following a poll of 229 firms across Malaysia, the survey resulted in an index reading of 38.7 points, an improvement over the readings of the preceding two quarters but remains well below the 50-point threshold, the delineation point for an “optimistic” interpretation.

Against such a bleak outlook, it opined that it is not surprising that most businesses are not ready to hire or expand.

RAM also found the movement control order (MCO 2.0) as a key stumbling block as almost 60% of those surveyed pointed to a worse performance after the measure, relative to the earlier recovery MCO (RMCO) phase.

This is also aggravated by a lack of clarity on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with close to 60% of firms surveyed cited this as an impediment to their operations, which in turn affected business confidence.

“This is especially true for the services sector that is most sensitive to social restrictions – an outcome also verified by our survey results,” it said in a statement.

“While lockdowns may help stem the tide of infections, policymakers should clearly communicate guidelines and SOPs to minimise unnecessary disruptions.”

The BCI also gauged SMEs feedback on the various government stimulus packages, particularly the RM15 billion Permai stimulus package unveiled in January 2021. It found while SMEs appreciated the assistance, 47% of the respondents did not qualify for such aid. RAM explained that this could be partly attributable to the highly targeted nature of the scheme. Of the 53% that qualified, only 13% found Permai helpful; the rest did not, for reasons unknown to us.

“It is clear that apart from the hardest hit aviation, hospitality and tourism sectors, many firms in the non-manufacturing and services sectors still need some form of support to remain viable.”

RAM revealed that the overall index reading for businesses in the services and retail are relatively low at a respective 38.9 and 40, compared to 43 for the manufacturing sector.

“It is therefore timely that the government launched the RM20 billion Pemerkasa scheme on March 17,” it said.

About 83% of the firms surveyed indicated that they would welcome yet another round of stimulus.

It also pointed out that 12% of the surveyed firms try to manage on their own resources instead of over relying on government handouts, which hints at a strong survival instinct that bodes well for entrepreneurship.

RAM surmised that the country is still treading on fairly fragile ground despite the ongoing vaccination programme and nascent economic recovery.

Pointing out that most SMEs would be hard pressed to survive another round of MCO; 90% of respondents said they would be negatively affected by a further extension with 35% claiming they would not survive it.

Furthermore, it highlighted the inability to survive another MCO is even more pronounced among micro enterprises (42%).

“While the recent loosening of restrictions under the CMCO/RMCO is welcomed by all businesses, policymakers should keep engaging SMEs and micro enterprises across the services and non-manufacturing sectors to provide the necessary assistance as businesses rebuild and revitalise operations,” said RAM.